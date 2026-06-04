Baby raccoon rescued from chimney gets bubble bath for soot packed into fur

After being rescued from a chimney, a young raccoon got a full bubble-bath-style cleanup when wildlife staff found soot caked into his fur.

The New England Wildlife Center shared the rescue on Facebook, where photos show the tiny raccoon in a large blue bowl as a staff member washes him.

What happened?

The baby raccoon arrived at the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, Massachusetts, after making his way into a chimney, a place raccoons commonly use as protected denning locations in the spring.

In its Facebook post, the center shared two photos of the little animal being bathed and explained why the cleanup was needed.

"We don't often bathe raccoons," the wildlife center wrote, "but in this case there was so much soot packed into the fur around his face and body that it was beginning to irritate his skin and eyes."

According to Yahoo's post, the center said the wildlife hospital team carefully washed him, completed a full veterinary exam, and began supportive care. "He tolerated the bath very well and is now bright and alert with a great appetite!"

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The chimney-climbing youngster was dubbed Baby Raccoon Santa Claus.

Why does it matter?

Mother raccoons often seek out enclosed, protected spaces to raise their young, and chimneys can seem like ideal nesting spots.

That can create problems for both animals and homeowners. Soot and debris can cause irritation or injury, and startled wildlife in a chimney can lead to dangerous do-it-yourself rescue attempts.

Licensed wildlife rehabilitators have the tools and training to safely handle animals, assess their health, and prepare them for release.

The center said the baby raccoon is expected to return to the wild later, but not right away. First, he will spend a short period in quarantine so staff can confirm he is healthy, then join foster siblings before he is released.

What are people saying?

The center said the raccoon needed help because the soot "was beginning to irritate his skin and eyes."

It also wrote that staff members were "very happy to report" the baby handled the bath well.

After his chimney ordeal and cleanup, the little raccoon is now "bright and alert with a great appetite."

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