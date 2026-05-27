Raccoons keep stealing birdseed and getting stranded in high places, forcing repeated rescues

"We find them and have to rescue them."

A bird feeder is supposed to attract birds — not trigger a recurring raccoon rescue operation.

But that is exactly what happened to one family after a group of fat raccoons kept stealing birdseed and then winding up stranded in high places.

In a post shared to r/raccoons, a Reddit user described an ongoing cycle at their mother's home: Raccoons raid the bird feeder, eat their fill, and then end up stuck somewhere above ground, leaving the family to get them back down.

The user said the family can laugh off the birdseed theft to a point. "We wouldn't mind too much if they didn't keep getting stuck in high places. We find them and have to rescue them," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Once wild animals, especially clever, adaptable ones like raccoons, learn where a reliable food source is, they often come back. That can draw them closer to porches, roofs, fences, and trees near homes — exactly the kinds of places where they can become trapped, injured, or panicked.

If raccoons keep targeting a feeder, the first step is to make the food less accessible. Bringing feeders in at night, cleaning up spilled seed, and storing bird food in sealed containers can reduce the nighttime draw for scavengers.

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It also helps to rethink feeder placement. Mounting feeders away from railings, roofs, and easy climbing routes — and adding a baffle where possible — can make it harder for raccoons to reach them in the first place.

Homeowners who want to support birds without attracting larger wildlife can also consider native plants, shrubs, and natural habitat features that provide food and shelter without concentrating calories in one easy-to-find spot.

And if an animal does get stranded, experts generally advise against handling it directly. A local wildlife rehabilitator, humane animal service, or animal control office is often the safer option for both the family and the raccoon.

"They need food too. You have feeders, they will show up," one user commented on the post.

"Winter is coming; they need that fat," another added.

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