  • Outdoors Outdoors

Woman stunned after wild animal lunges at her face in backyard: 'A relatively rare occurrence'

Her dogs were unharmed.

by Claire Huber
Her dogs were unharmed.

Photo Credit: iStock

In an ideal world, humans and wildlife would enjoy a certain degree of separation to protect both nature's creatures and people. Unfortunately, with habitat destruction and animals losing their fear of human-occupied spaces, we are seeing an increasing number of crossovers, which can end in attacks.

In Somerville, Massachusetts, in fact, one woman was attacked by a raccoon in her own backyard, as reported by NBC Boston

What's happening?

When Katharine VanBuskirk took her dogs outside during early hours one Saturday morning, she was met with an unwelcome greeting from a raccoon.

The animal lunged at her face, which was left covered in scratches and bite marks, as was much of the rest of her body. VanBuskirk threw the raccoon off herself and rushed inside with her pets. The dogs were unharmed.

Wildlife expert Dave Wattles told NBC Boston, "An attack by a raccoon is a relatively rare occurrence."

When they do attack, which can happen when they feel threatened while they search for food, the outcome can be dire. The woman assumes the raccoon was attracted to her backyard compost bin.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

In the wake of the attack, VanBuskirk said, per NBC Boston, "you know, I'm gonna never blame the raccoon."

Why are animal attacks important?

VanBuskirk's empathy for wild animals is warranted and important, as when animals attack, it is out of fear of a threat.

While they are typically fearful of humans, many raccoons have adapted to suburbs and urban areas, which gives them the means to infrequently attack, according to an Urban Jungle Wildlife Removal blog post.

This adaptation to human-dominated spaces is because of habitat destruction, which pushes wildlife out of their habitats and into human-developed spaces.

What do you worry about most during a power outage?

The temperature in my home 🌡️

The food in my fridge 🥩

Not having any light 💡

Something else 😟

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

When humans and animals like raccoons invade each other's spaces, both sides are put in danger, and biodiversity can be lost, causing more indirect harm.

Raccoons carry rabies, which can be fatal to humans without prompt treatment, which is why VanBuskirk is being treated with rabies shots

What's being done about raccoon attacks?

NBC Boston reported that experts are warning civilians against feeding or approaching wildlife to prevent attacks. Garbage and compost bins should be secured, and pet food should be stored inside.

If a homeowner comes across a denning area on or near their property, they should contact a local wildlife refuge for assistance. Pets and livestock should be monitored.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x