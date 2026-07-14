Washington wildfire jumps from 15 acres to nearly 300, and Ancient Lakes faces evacuation orders

The downgrade to Level 2 is not the same as an all-clear.

Near Ancient Lakes, Washington, evacuation orders were issued after the Quincy Lakes Fire swelled from roughly 15 acres late Saturday to nearly 300 acres before firefighters contained it.

By Monday, the blaze was fully contained, but its rapid spread offers a stark reminder of how quickly fire danger can intensify during summer.

What happened?

According to Fox 13 Seattle, the fire started in the Quincy Lakes Wildlife Area, roughly five miles from The Gorge Amphitheatre. As conditions changed, Grant County officials placed parts of Ancient Lakes under Level 3 "go now" evacuation orders.

The fire began Saturday night and covered about 15 acres around 11 p.m. By the time firefighters achieved full containment, it had grown to 289 acres.

Fox 13 reported that as of Monday, all of Ancient Lakes had been reduced to a Level 2 warning, or "get set," meaning residents and visitors should remain prepared in case conditions worsen.

The Quincy Lakes Fire was one of several Washington wildfires being tracked as summer weather brought red flag warnings.

Why does it matter?

A fire that grows so much in such a short time can leave communities with little time to respond. Evacuation orders can disrupt daily life for people living, working, camping, or traveling in the area.

Wildfires can harm public health through smoke exposure, strain community safety systems with sudden evacuations, and create economic pressure for local businesses.

Even after a fire is contained, the disruption can continue. Families may still need to stay on alert, outdoor recreation plans can change quickly, and communities near popular destinations such as Ancient Lakes and The Gorge may remain uneasy during the most important stretch of the season.

What's being done?

Fox 13 reported that firefighters' containment allowed officials to scale back the most urgent evacuation orders.

Still, the downgrade to a Level 2 alert was not the same as an all-clear. People in and around Ancient Lakes were urged to monitor local emergency updates, keep their phones charged, and be ready to leave quickly if winds or fire behavior changed.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.