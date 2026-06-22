Goat disappears near the Sundarbans, and villagers soon find a 15-foot python with a swollen belly

The Sundarbans remains an extraordinary ecosystem, but it is also a working landscape for nearby residents trying to make a living.

A missing goat in southwestern Bangladesh led to a startling discovery. A massive python from the Sundarbans was found lying in a bush with an obviously swollen midsection, as BSS reported.

What happened?

When one of his goats went missing, Rasulpur village day laborer Sohrab Farazi began searching the sandy char along the Bhola River near the Sundarbans where it had been grazing that morning, BSS reported.

Farazi eventually found a giant python hidden in a bush on the char, the outlet said. Its distended belly prompted villagers to say it had "swallowed the goat whole," per BSS.

After being alerted, BSS reported that members of the Community Patrolling Group "rushed to the spot" and, together with locals, "rescued the python with the help of local residents." That wasn't before hundreds gathered to check out the massive snake, per the outlet.

BSS said the reptile was about 15 feet long, weighed roughly 35 kilograms (~77 pounds), and was later returned to the Sundarbans.

Why does it matter?

Communities living along forest edges face growing contact among people, livestock, predators, and large reptiles.

That overlap is often driven, at least in part, by human activity. Livestock grazing near protected habitats, pressure on wild spaces, and settlement around ecologically sensitive areas can all increase contact between people and animals that might otherwise avoid one another.

The Sundarbans remains an extraordinary ecosystem, but it is also a working landscape for nearby residents trying to make a living.

Losing a goat can be a serious financial blow to a family that depends on animals for income or food. At the same time, safely returning the python to the forest instead of killing it shows how local action can protect both people and wildlife.

What are people saying?

The situation was a tough one for Farazi, as he told BSS. The loss of a goat is causing him financial stress, according to the publication.



Officials confirmed the events to BSS and said the python is now in the Sundarbans after being released.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.