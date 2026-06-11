Police discover 2 baby birds hatched inside the storage compartment of a training motorcycle

What might have been an ordinary maintenance check instead turned into a small wildlife watch.

At the Puyallup Police Department's new headquarters, an unexpected development happened inside a traffic training motorcycle: two baby birds hatched in a nest hidden in its storage compartment.

What might have been an ordinary maintenance check instead turned into a small wildlife watch complete with a mother bird the department nicknamed "Traffic Birdie."

PPD staff found that the mother bird had used the storage compartment of an out-of-service motorcycle for traffic officer training as a nest, where she laid four eggs, United Press International reported.

The discovery came just as the Washington department was settling into its new headquarters, making the situation even more unusual.

After sharing news of the nest May 30, the department posted an update Sunday to announce that two of the eggs had hatched.

It showed the tiny birds tucked inside the motorcycle compartment and said their mother had settled into the remarkable arrangement.

"Mama bird has been doing an incredible job taking care of her little ones, keeping them warm, fed, and safe inside their very unique nest at our new Public Safety facility," the post read.

During nesting season, birds often seek protected areas away from commotion and predators.

"Two eggs are still waiting to hatch, and we'll be sure to keep everyone updated as our newest 'officers in training' make their grand entrance," the police department wrote.

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