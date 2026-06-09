"We have a visitor over here."

A drone inspection at a solar farm turned into an unexpected wildlife sighting after an operator spotted a bird nest tucked beneath the panels.

TikTok creator The Drone Life (@TheDroneLifeNJ) posted footage and wrote in the TikTok's caption, "Doing a drone inspection at a solar farm when we found a nest with eggs hidden under the panels! Nesting season is here, and it's a reminder that solar farms often become part of the ecosystem."

#droneinspection #wildlife #renewableenergy #drone ♬ original sound - thedronelife @thedronelifenj 🚁 Doing a drone inspection at a solar farm when we found a nest with eggs hidden under the panels! Nesting season is here, and it's a reminder that solar farms often become part of the local ecosystem too. Inspections are important, but so is being aware of the wildlife sharing these spaces with us. #solar

The video shows the point of view of a person walking under some solar panels toward the bird nest.

"We have a visitor over here," they said in the video. "Nice. Let's look inside. Oh, some eggs in there. Anyone know what kind of bird this is?"

The eggs in the nest are slightly green and have brown speckles and dots on them.

The main purpose of large solar installations is to generate electricity. But they can give a farm the added bonus of creating sheltered spaces for birds, insects, and other animals.

Solar farms help communities generate electricity without oil, gas, or coal creating pollution that heats up the planet and is associated with health complications, including respiratory issues like asthma. And in cases like this, they can support biodiversity. Agrivoltaic projects can help pollinators thrive and support energy production and agriculture at the same time.

Healthier ecosystems support farms, strengthen local landscapes, and can reduce conflicts between development and wildlife. A discovery of a nest like this could also remind maintenance crews and inspectors that they may need to adapt schedules or procedures to avoid disturbing animals during breeding season.

People in the comments had plenty of thoughts about what kind of bird might be responsible for the nest.

One person wrote, "Red winged blackbird?"

A few commenters suggested that an Eastern warbler or a quail created the nest.

Another thought the bird that built the nest was on to something. "Any vacancy??" they joked.

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