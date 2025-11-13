Volunteers use satellite tech to help endangered creatures — here's how they're doing it

It is no secret that our world is facing many environmental challenges. But through cooperation and collaboration, there is much we can do to fight back, as the Purple Martin Conservation Programs so beautifully demonstrate.

The programs encourage citizens to become cooperative scientists and not only help house the birds, but also provide critical data on their numbers and movement through the Project MartinWatch initiative. Interested citizens are encouraged to conduct weekly nest checks throughout the breeding season and monitor colonies. Volunteers are also helping to track egg laying, chick hatching, and mortality rates.

In addition, the Purple Martin Conservation Association has partnered with the Tucson Bird Alliance to help track adult purple martins using satellite technology. This use of cutting-edge innovation is crucial for gathering data on the birds. Local chapters of bird conservation organizations across the country are using their resources to educate the public on how to provide the best housing for threatened birds.

Finding housing is critical for the birds as they are losing habitats rapidly. Urban development has eliminated traditional sites for nests, and climate change has altered the insect populations that martins depend on for food.

This is only the latest success story in the field of conservation. A species of bird called Darwin's flycatcher was rescued from the edge of extinction by a collaboration between the Charles Darwin Foundation, the University of Vienna, and the nonprofit Galápagos Conservancy.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife worked to protect the tricolored blackbird, which had reached historically low numbers because of farming practices.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Conservation efforts like the ones enacted to save the purple martin rely on education. Learning about the birds and their habits puts citizen scientists in the best position to help them. Taking local action in our communities ensures that conservation efforts like this succeed. Donating to climate causes provides the funding needed to implement these important programs and continue developing technological advancements that help make them successful.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



