  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts enlist unlikely ally in fight against serious threat to US waterways: 'Control agent'

"We don't want the hybrids to get out there."

by Drew Jones
Scientists in Indiana are battling an invasive plant that has been spreading aggressively along rivers and marshes: the purple loosestrife.

Photo Credit: iStock

Scientists in Indiana are battling an invasive plant that has been spreading aggressively along rivers and marshes. 

Researchers have begun releasing beneficial beetles that eat purple loosestrife to naturally slow its spread and protect native ecosystems.

According to IndyStar, purple loosestrife is a tall, purple-flowered plant native to Europe and Asia. While its blooms might look attractive, this non-native species has a dark ecological impact. 

Introduced to North America in the 1800s, it quickly found ideal habitats in wetlands and waterways, where it can form dense stands that outcompete native vegetation. 

One plant can produce 2.5 million seeds annually, and its seeds have hybridized with native plants.

"We don't want the hybrids to get out there," said Will Drews, from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

IndyStar noted that the hybridization of native and invasive plants can be an "ecological disaster."

An invasive species is any plant, animal, or organism that establishes itself outside its native range and begins thriving to the detriment of local ecosystems

Without natural predators in their new home, invasives like purple loosestrife grow unchecked, monopolizing sunlight, nutrients, and space that native plants and wildlife depend on. 

This can decimate biodiversity, altering food webs and habitat structures for insects, fish, birds, and other animals.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Unlike a lot of invasive species where we're kind of limited on control methods, often with just manual and chemical control, we do actually have a biological control agent for purple loosestrife," Drews said.

To combat this invasive, scientists are turning to the purple loosestrife beetle to weaken or reduce the plant's populations. 

This method was chosen to avoid harming native plants. While chemical herbicides are efficient, they can harm soil and cause long-term problems in ecosystems.

As scientists deploy beetles to restore balance, the fight highlights the importance of protecting native ecosystems before invasives can take over.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x