Puppy crying and scratching at window rescued from scorching car as Florida woman is arrested

"Our officers acted quickly and compassionately to save this puppy from a potentially deadly situation."

A black puppy trapped in a parked car was rescued just in time after witnesses noticed her crying, panting, and scratching at the window in the afternoon heat.

The woman accused of leaving the dog inside the vehicle was later arrested on animal cruelty charges, police said.

Lady Lake police said that officers were dispatched around 2:25 p.m. on May 16 to the Five Below parking lot at Lady Lake Crossing on U.S. 441 after a report of a dog in a hot car with the windows only slightly open.

According to the Daily Commercial, it was hotter than 92 degrees Fahrenheit outside, and the puppy was in a car sitting in direct sunlight without shade.

Officers Jeffrey Burns and Michael Tisdell found the car turned off and the interior extremely hot.

Police said the black puppy appeared to be in clear distress. Her tongue was extended, and she was panting heavily, crying, and clawing at the windows in an apparent attempt to escape.

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Officers believed she had been locked inside for at least 40 minutes.

"They immediately gave the dog water and placed her in an air-conditioned patrol vehicle," the media release said. "The puppy quickly drank an entire bottle of water and appeared to recover after being removed from the heat."

The dog's owner, 26-year-old Yeneese Morejon, told police that she had gone into Dollar Tree briefly and blamed a long line. She was taken to Lake County Jail, and the puppy is now with a relative.

This rescue highlights how quickly a routine errand can become life-threatening for a pet.

According to the Lady Lake Police Department, a parked vehicle's interior can top 110 degrees within minutes even if it is only in the low 90s outside.

Dogs are especially vulnerable in extreme heat because they cannot cool themselves the same way people do. In a sealed or barely ventilated car, heat stress can escalate fast, leading to dehydration, organ damage, or death.

The puppy's ordeal also shows the value of public vigilance.

A concerned person called 911, and that quick action likely made the difference.

In situations like this, neighbors, shoppers, and passersby can play a critical role in protecting animals who cannot escape danger on their own.

Heat risk is not limited to the height of summer, and cracked windows are not enough to keep a vehicle safe.

The simplest step is also the most important. Do not leave a pet alone in a vehicle unless it has proper air conditioning and supervision, even for a short stop. If you need to run errands, leave animals at home where they can stay cool and hydrated.

If you see a pet in apparent distress inside a hot car, call 911 or local law enforcement right away. Try to note the car's location, make, model, and license plate, and stay nearby if it is safe to do so.

Pet owners can also plan ahead by scheduling outings during cooler parts of the day, bringing water, and choosing pet-friendly stops where animals do not need to be left behind.

On especially hot days, skipping the trip may be the safest option.

"Our officers acted quickly and compassionately to save this puppy from a potentially deadly situation," said Chief Steve Hunt, according to the Daily Commercial. "We are grateful for the vigilance of the citizen who called 911 and for the care shown by the officers who responded. Leaving an animal inside a vehicle in Florida heat, even for a short time, can quickly become fatal."

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