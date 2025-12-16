Experts stunned after spotting rare seabirds on island after 25 years: 'Icing on the cake'

Experts first spotted the birds on the island in 2024.

Conservation management works, as evidenced by the return of puffins to the Isle of Muck in Northern Ireland.

The BBC reported that for the first time in at least 25 years, wildlife experts have spotted puffins on this tiny and isolated island off County Antrim.

When Ulster Wildlife took over the conservation management of the seabird sanctuary on the Isle of Muck 25 years ago, puffins and other seabird species had disappeared because of invasive brown rats, changes to the climate, and food shortages.

In 2017, a program to eradicate the invasive rats began, as these animals pose a significant risk to eggs and chicks. Additionally, predator coverage was reduced by implementing winter grazing, which keeps vegetation low.

In 2024, conservationists spotted five puffins, while so far this year, they have seen two puffins via wildlife cameras heading to and from a nesting spot on the cliffs. The cameras showed the birds bringing food to the spot, providing evidence that they were breeding.

While it isn't certain that these puffins managed to rear a chick this year, those in charge of conservation management are hopeful that pufflings, or baby puffins, will appear next summer.





The charity's nature reserves manager, Andy Crory, explained to the BBC: "That truly would be the icing on the cake."

The return of the puffin to this area could also mean the return of other lost species, such as the Manx shearwater. Already, annual surveys have recorded an increase in seabird populations on the island, at least in lesser-backed gulls, elder ducks, herring gulls, and guillemots.

If puffin populations on the island continue to rise, it could contribute to getting this bird species removed from the highest conservation concern bracket.

While this isolated island isn't accessible to the public, the rebalancing of its ecosystem would eventually have cascading effects that would reach further into the surrounding ecosystems, benefiting other wildlife and nearby communities.

For now, though, the discovery of these puffins, as Crory said, per the BBC, "proves seabird restoration works."

