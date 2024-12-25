Officials celebrate birth of incredibly rare creature that paves the way for critical studies: 'Offers hope of saving them'

A rare pudu fawn was born in Argentina, and researchers are excited about their chance to study the animal as part of an effort to save it from extinction. Named Lenga, the fawn was born in a biopark and is being taken care of by Maximiliano Krause at the Temaiken Foundation

"It's a very enigmatic animal, it's not easy to see," Krause told Reuters of the animal, which got its name from a tree species from the Andean Patagonian forest of Chile and Argentina.

Pudu fawns are very small and fragile animals, according to the report, and there are only about 10,000 of them left. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature has listed the creatures as near-threatened after the introduction of new predators like wild dogs to their native ecosystems.

The birth of Lenga comes not long after the Queens Zoo in New York introduced a tiny pudu deer. Eight pudus have been born in the zoo since 2005, per DW, as the zoo has been making efforts to boost the population in a safe and monitored environment.

Protecting biodiversity is important because it helps keep the planet in balance. For example, a smoothly running ecosystem ensures the reliable production of food crops. When an animal species is lost, the system can inch closer and closer to collapse.

Protecting wildlife can also boost local economies. GVI detailed how "wild animals are a great source of ecotourism, attracting visitors from all over the world who are interested in viewing these species in their natural habitats."

In other words, an influx of visitors can create job opportunities like guiding tours and providing hotel services. Think of how national parks in the United States, like Yosemite and Yellowstone, attract tourists from far and wide because of their awe-inspiring wildlife (though, of course, it's always smart to read up on park rules to ensure the creatures are treated with respect).

"This pudu birth is obviously a source of joy," said Cristian Guillet, the director of zoological operations at the Temaiken Foundation in Buenos Aires. "[This] offers hope of saving them from extinction."

He also expects that the birth will help the foundation with other conservation efforts for other Patagonian deer, like the huemul, which is suffering from loss of range and has seen its population size drop by 99%, according to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species.

