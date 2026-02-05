Wildlife officials sound alarm over 'unprecedented influx' of unusual creatures: 'We are receiving an astonishing number of calls'

An unprecedented wave of wildlife rescues is happening in Pennsylvania as freezing temperatures are becoming more dangerous for animals. According to KDKA, bats that would normally hide and hibernate during the winter are coming in contact with people in their homes and public spaces at higher rates than ever.

What's happening?

Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Lancaster County said it's receiving a major uptick of calls from residents who have found bats in distress, per a statement shared on the center's Facebook page.

The organization warned that exposing bats to subfreezing temperatures can result in death. It is so overwhelmed beyond its capacity that the center instructed residents to use gloves, gently cover the bat with a cloth or T-shirt, and place it in a secure box without holes to keep them safe.

"With temperatures plummeting to well below freezing, we are receiving an astonishing number of calls each day from individuals who have found bats in distress," Raven Ridge wrote in its Facebook post.

Why is protecting bats important?

Bats rely on hibernation or migration to survive winter conditions, and unexpected disturbances can become fatal and add to the pressures wildlife and ecosystems are already facing.

According to the National Park Service, when bats enter hibernation, their heart rates drop from hundreds of beats per minute to roughly 10, reducing energy use by 98%. Being forced out of that state during extreme cold causes bats to burn through limited energy reserves. Repeated disruptions to the process will increase the likelihood that they will not survive until spring.

The environmental and human-caused pressures on wildlife are growing. Habitat disruption, extreme weather events, and unpredictable weather patterns are making it harder for many species to survive and thrive. For example, sudden changes in animal behavior, like synurbanization, often mean there's a deeper ecosystem strain. Rescue centers can be left managing the consequences without sufficient resources.

What's being done to protect bats?

Raven Ridge Wildlife Center said affected bats are being cared for at an off-site facility and will be released in the spring if conditions allow. It also urged the public not to attempt to feed, warm, or handle bats beyond the basic containment instructions.

Local community members can help by learning how to safely respond when encountering a bat and by supporting local conservation groups and centers like Raven Ridge Wildlife. When animals are forced into human spaces, like during extreme droughts or freezing weather, it places financial and safety burdens on communities. Protecting our wildlife protects our communities and vice versa.

Since these organizations can lack the resources to take challenges head-on, another effective way to help is by using your voice to reach out to local representatives to raise awareness for these causes and talking to friends and family about critical climate issues.

