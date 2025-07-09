Officials bust smugglers driving truck jam-packed with illegal cargo — here's what they found inside

A state truck in Santiago de Cuba was stopped and seized by officials, who found it jam-packed with precious and protected tree species.

According to CiberCuba, the truck had 4,777 cubic meters of wood on board, which included 89 blocks of cedar and 24 blocks of mahogany.

Agents of the Revolutionary National Police (PNR), working with other entities of the Ministry of the Interior, stopped the truck as part of an ongoing effort to end illegal trafficking.

In Cuba, cedar and mahogany are protected species. They have been overlogged historically, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists mahogany as endangered and cedar as vulnerable.

For mahogany, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) reported, "Populations of big-leaf mahogany have declined by over 70% in Central America since 1950. The species is already reported to be commercially extinct in El Salvador, Costa Rica and parts of South America."

The commercialization and illegal trafficking of precious or protected species is illegal in Cuba, and actions like this one show a lack of awareness, or a lack of care, for the trees and the planet.

Luckily, the officials caught this instance, though locals are concerned that repercussions for those responsible will not be effective in stopping the destruction and sale of these protected species. It was also unclear whether there were other ongoing investigations into further corruption related to this incident, CiberCuba wrote.

Protected species like these trees have the protections they do to prevent extinction. By protecting native species and keeping them from extinction, we can keep our environment more biodiverse and healthy.

Huge trees like these are especially important, as they help remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, offsetting the effects of pollution and slowing global warming.

By supporting environmental organizations focused on helping protected or endangered species, you can do your part in keeping these vital parts of our world safe.

