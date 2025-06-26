  • Outdoors Outdoors

Farmer sparks outrage after melting snow reveals evidence of shocking act: 'What a disaster'

by Calvin Coffee
A devastating incident in Eastern Ontario is drawing sharp criticism after a local farmer allegedly destroyed a half-kilometer (about 0.3 miles) stretch of a protected river to expand a cornfield, all just before fish spawning season.

A Reddit post gaining traction on "r/Wellthatsucks" outlines the disturbing timeline. According to the original poster, the destruction occurred over the winter months, seemingly to avoid detection while the ground was covered in snow.

"Two excavators came in and pulled out over a dozen loads of river stone and the same in trees that were keeping the bank solid," the user wrote. "It was only when the snow melted that the damage was visible."

The river in question is part of a significant watershed with tributaries spanning thousands of kilometers. Worse yet, it's classified as a Canadian heritage river, signifying its environmental, cultural, and historical importance.

The farmer, described as a wealthy and well-connected landowner, did not have permits to alter the river or construct a massive mud dam, permissions that would likely have been denied if requested, according to the post.

The consequence? An ecosystem on life support. Removing trees and river stones destabilized the riverbank, obstructed fish migration routes with the dam, and killed plant life crucial to aquatic species.

"This section of the river is essentially dead and partially blocked," the user wrote. "Fish spawning season is almost here."

Although the local conservation authority and some local media outlets were alerted, their only public statement so far has been, "We are working with the land owner to meet compliance," according to the OP. No fines, no immediate reparations — just quiet cooperation on the heels of a major environmental disruption.

Online, the backlash has been swift.

"A 'local farmer' who is 'rich' and has [the] mayor in his pockets doesn't deserve anonymity for destruction of land," one commenter said. "People get named for less."

"Was he trying to maximize corn-growing space, or does he have a fear of fish? What a disaster," another user said.

"The dam is the wild bit," another commenter added. "How did that not get noticed and have provincial authorities involved? You can't just build a dam without a permit."

