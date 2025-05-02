Homeowner stunned after uncovering secret habitat buried beneath invasive growth: 'It is an amazing find'

When animal lover Barbara Linley bought a farm in Tullymorgan, New South Wales, she discovered a surprise: wild koalas living in old-growth trees.

"Finding out I had koalas was a real highlight, but lantana was strangling the place," Linley said to the World Wide Fund for Nature Australia.

Lantana — considered one of the world's most invasive species — was out of control on the property, smothering native plants and providing fuel for dangerous bushfires. Determined to protect the koala habitat, Linley signed a private conservation agreement, a voluntary contract between landowners and conservation partners to protect biodiversity. With that, Linley received funding to help her restore the land.

Clearing invasive species such as lantana creates healthier, more resilient habitats. Invasive plants threaten ecosystems, block wildlife corridors, and make fire risks worse for communities.

Linley's efforts are paying off. Cameras have spotted goannas, owls, rare frogs, and even vulnerable glossy black cockatoos on her property. "Recently, clearing away the noxious weed revealed a huge eucalypt tree I didn't even know was there," Linley said, per WWF Australia. "Ecologists say it's over 500 years old."

For homeowners, removing invasive plants can be a major headache, costing time and money — but there are solutions. Switching to a native lawn with clover or buffalo grass, and using techniques such as xeriscaping, are low-maintenance and offer a ton of benefits. People who rewild their yards, even partially, can experience a big difference — saving money on lawn care, cutting water bills, and creating healthier ecosystems for pollinators, which protects our food supply.

With the success of her first farm, Linley bought another property home to endangered coastal emus and signed a permanent conservation agreement for that land. Linley also works with First Nations experts to use cool burning to heal both properties.

"Supporting landholders to enter a private conservation agreement and assisting with restoration costs will ensure these areas are protected as high quality habitat for future generations of koalas and other wildlife species," Tanya Pritchard of WWF Australia said.

Supporters are grateful for the work Linley is doing in conservation.

"Thank you, Barbara Linley," one commenter on Instagram wrote.

Not only are Linley's efforts protecting existing animals, but she's already found a clutch of rare emu eggs, according to ABC North Coast.

"It is an amazing find," someone said on Facebook. "Fingers crossed they are protected and the forests that they live in."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.