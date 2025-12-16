Authorities discover upsetting cause after fish turn up dead in local river: 'Was entirely preventable'

A preventable slurry spill in Western England has drawn new attention to the fragility of local waterways.

As the BBC reported, pollution in the River Swilgate left fish dead and the water starved of oxygen.

The incident, which unfolded near Tewkesbury, a historic market town in Gloucestershire, has become a costly example of how a single shortcut can throw an entire ecosystem off balance.

Farmer Timothy Juckes admitted to illegally discharging slurry after Environment Agency investigators traced the contamination to his property, Tredington House Farm.

At Cheltenham Magistrates' Court, Juckes acknowledged altering the setup he normally uses to move slurry between storage lagoons.

Instead of running a pipe safely above the river, he chose a more improvised route. The pipe leaked, sending slurry into the water and creating a strong odor and brown discoloration. Residents reported the issues in November 2022.





When officers tested the water, they found heightened ammonia levels and dangerously low oxygen, conditions that can kill aquatic life within hours.

These spills rarely stay local. They weaken downstream habitats, disrupt wildlife during breeding seasons, and add to mounting pressures on rivers, many of which are already struggling with nutrient pollution and climate-driven stress.

Juckes explained that he avoided his usual method because a nearby field had recently been re-seeded, and he chose not to run the pipe over a small bridge since he was tending sheep and needed access for a livestock trailer.

He was ordered to pay more than £7,000 in fines and costs, including a £1,086 fine, £5,528.50 in costs, and a £434 victim surcharge.

The Environment Agency made clear the damage could have been avoided.

"This pollution case was entirely preventable and shows that our officers will seek out farmers who ignore the regulations," it said.

"This case has resulted in unacceptable pollution of a local brook, causing significant harm to fish and other aquatic wildlife," a spokesperson added.

Episodes like this strengthen the case for stronger water protections and climate-resilient agricultural practices.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.