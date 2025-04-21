Researchers uncover alarming health risk growing inside pregnant stray cats: 'It's a flashing red warning light'

A recent research study from the University of Parma found that microplastics can be passed from pregnant stray cats to their fetuses in the early stages of pregnancy, according to OneArabia.

What's happening?

Researchers from the University of Parma examined eight stray cats during the early gestation period of their pregnancy, which takes place between 15 and 30 days. They took 16 samples and found microplastics in five of them, both in the pregnant cats' placentas and in the fetuses. The 19 microplastic particles they found included common plastics used in manufacturing, including pigments like Mars Red and Alcian Blue.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, virtually every placenta tested in recent studies showed the presence of microplastics. The placenta is a permeable barrier, allowing not only nutrients to cross into the fetus but also alcohol and other drugs. It appears microplastics can also contaminate the fetus.

The researchers made sure to avoid contamination of plastics in their sampling to ensure any contamination came from the cats' interaction with their environment. Using stray cats was important to the study because they aren't tested in a laboratory environment. They are prone to pollution and other real-world factors, surviving off prey and commercial pet food.

Why is this study on microplastics important?

"The discovery of microplastics in early pregnancy raises new concerns for animal and human health," said lead researcher Ilaria Ferraboschi.

The study on stray cats draws an important parallel to pregnancy in humans and the potential presence of microplastics, which are plastic particles smaller than five millimeters, via fetal transport.

Recent studies have shown that microplastics can be found in humans, in their lungs, blood, and placentas. According to Statista, the average human eats, drinks, and breathes between 78,000 and 211,000 microplastic particles annually.

"Our understanding of impact in the body is still new," said Dr. Imari Walker-Franklin, a research chemist and microplastics expert at RTI International. "We don't have a definitive smoking gun that says microplastics are causing X chronic disease."

While there is currently limited research regarding the full effect of microplastics on human health, studies suggest that microplastics can contribute to health problems, including certain cancers, respiratory issues, high blood pressure, stroke, and diabetes.

This study shows that our bodies can be contaminated with plastic particles even before birth through the placenta.

"It's a flashing red warning light that plastic pollution has breached one of our most vital biological defenses," wrote Aastha Kanwar of OneArabia. "The ramifications are profound, especially for vulnerable populations like pregnant women and developing fetuses."

What's being done about microplastics?

"Future research will be necessary to understand the fetal organs in which [micronanoplastics] (MNPs) accumulate and the possible complications of pregnancy," the researchers concluded in their study.

While more research is needed to fully understand the impact of microplastics on human, animal, and fetal health, there are ways we can limit our exposure.

Purchasing clothing made of natural fabrics, like cotton or wool, reduces exposure to plastic particles compared to synthetic clothing.

Plastic waste is also contributing to the prevalence of microplastics. The United Nations estimated that we produce about 400 million tonnes of plastic waste every year. Reducing plastic use and recycling can limit your exposure to microplastics. Opt for a reusable metal water bottle or reusable sandwich bags.

