Vet makes disturbing discovery inside cow's stomach while performing surgery: 'Wailing in pain'

A 12-year-old female cow was recently found in extreme distress, but a veterinarian diagnosed the problem and saved its life, according to The Times of India.

What's happening?

More than 100 pounds of plastic were removed from the stomach of a pregnant cow in Western India.

"The cow was found wandering, wailing in pain. She could neither sit nor stand and was unable to pass urine," said veterinary surgeon Raghunath Dhuri, per The Times of India. "This has been the largest amount of plastic or any kind of waste that I have seen inside an animal."

Among the waste discovered inside the animal were PVC pipes, a leather belt, rainwear, cloth fragments, nylon rope, and metal wiring. Dhuri estimated that the cow had been ingesting plastic for two to three years.

While the calf the cow was carrying was born prematurely and died, the cow was kept alive and given care for recovery.

Why is plastic waste important?

Animals routinely eat plastic when foraging for food. This has become an increasing threat as human activity overlaps with natural habitats. Besides the heartbreak of seeing so many animals suffering from ingesting plastic waste, humans are also not immune to the damage it inflicts.

As microplastics bioaccumulate in species that humans rely on for food, those particles end up on dinner plates. Studies have linked microplastic ingestion to decreased fertility, neurological problems, and a wide range of other health issues.

What's being done about plastic waste?

Addressing problems like this can be as simple as knowing where to put your trash.

"People often dump leftover food along with plastic wrappings. Stray cattle eat it along with the packaging. I urge people to at least remove the plastic cover before throwing out food and other articles," said Dhuri, per The Times of India.

It's possible to repurpose plastic containers that come into your life, but it's better still to prevent their use in the first place.

