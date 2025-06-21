Researchers discover one key factor that can reduce stress levels: 'Crucial'

This isn't the first study to look into the correlation.

Researchers in Poland have found an interesting connection between stress and nature.

In a recent study that appeared in Scientific Reports, scientists discovered a correlation between satisfaction with green space attributes and lower perceived stress in post-socialist cities and other settlement areas across Poland.

First, the researchers found that people with low stress levels spent more time in green spaces for leisure activities, mainly walking. For instance, the individuals who reported the lowest levels of stress said they spent their free time in green spaces at least five times per week, while the most stressed people only visited those areas one or two times a week.

"Our research results indicate that stress levels influence the time spent in green spaces and vice versa," the authors stated.

They added that satisfaction levels regarding participants' time spent in nature were affected by factors such as cleanliness, aesthetics, paths, lighting, water features, and the amount of greenery. However, the importance of such factors varied by stress level. For instance, the availability of seating and relaxation areas was most important for those with the lowest stress levels but the least important for those with moderate stress levels.

This isn't the first study to look into the correlation between stress and time spent in nature. For instance, one international paper highlighted the mental health benefits of forests. And proponents of "forest bathing" say the practice can decrease stress and boost the immune system.

"Accessible, well-maintained green spaces creating a network within urban environments are crucial for stress reduction," the authors asserted. They added that this "green network" should be as dense as possible, "occupying every possible place."

"In our opinion, planning green areas in urbanized areas, policymakers and landscape planners should take under account not only preferences of residents but also various experts' opinions and find combined solutions," they said.

