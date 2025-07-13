Researcher discovers never-before-seen flower hidden in remote hills: 'Confirmed as a new species'

"Opens up new avenues for studies in phytogeography, ecology and evolutionary biology."

On the rocky hills outside of Jaipur, India, a researcher stumbled upon a new flower species.

According to reports by The Hindu, Nishant Chauhan, a committee member of the Satpura Biodiversity Conservation Society, observed the eye-catching succulent growing on a rock. Never-before-seen, the flower species has been identified as Portulaca bharat.

Chauhan spotted the flowering plant in the Aravali hills near the historic Galtaji temple. Intrigued by the unique plant, Chauhan gathered a few live specimens to study the plant in more detail and understand its growth patterns.

Upon further examination, Portulaca bharat has distinct pale-yellow flowers surrounded by green leaves. As a hardy plant, the Portulaca genus is known for its water-storing capabilities that allow it to thrive in dry areas.

"After a detailed study and comparison with known species, the plant has been confirmed as a new species to science," Mr. Chauhan told The Hindu.

The Aravali Range is a biologically important ecosystem, as one of the planet's oldest geological formations, explains The Hindu. Though the region is characterized by its rocky and semi-arid landscape, it's still bursting with biodiversity that has yet to be fully discovered. In fact, according to The Hindu, the area is home to many "micro-endemic species and ecologically significant habitats."

The discovery and identification of Portulaca bharat is just a window into the wide variety of flora and fauna species the region is home to. By learning more about this area, conservationists and biologists can better protect the rare species, supporting the health of the entire ecosystem.

"Naming the plant Portulaca bharat after the country serves as a symbolic reminder of India's rich and still-unfolding natural heritage," Mr. Chauhan told The Hindu. "This species adds to the list of Indian endemics and opens up new avenues for studies in phytogeography, ecology and evolutionary biology."

