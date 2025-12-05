Experts issue warning as harmful insects spread into new territory: 'It's a real pain'

They tend to spread rapidly and overtake their surroundings.

An invasive millipede species is spreading across New Zealand and causing alarm.

What's happening?

According to Stuff, the invasive Portuguese millipede, which has plagued Wellington, New Zealand, for at least the past 20 years, is spreading to other regions.

The Ministry for Primary Industries confirmed that the invasive millipede was found in New Plymouth and is awaiting a specimen sample from Nelson to confirm whether it, too, is the Portuguese millipede. These discoveries mark the first time people have seen this millipede outside of the Wellington region.

Stuff reported that entomologist professor Phil Lester explained that people in New Plymouth should act quickly to stop the spread.

"The residents of Owhiro Bay will tell you, if it gets established and gets in high numbers, it's a real pain in the neck," Lester said.

Why is this concerning?

Invasive species tend to spread rapidly and overtake their surroundings. Although the Portuguese millipede's spread from Wellington to other areas of New Zealand has been gradual, its presence in Wellington alone has been enough to cause issues for people living there.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

The Portuguese millipede is a particular nuisance to people, as it invades homes in the spring and autumn, sometimes infesting in the hundreds or even thousands.

Other arthropods and insects were likely affected by the millipede as well, as invasive species can deplete natural resources through rapid spread, harming other species in the vicinity. This disrupts biodiversity and leads to an imbalanced ecosystem, which can impact everything from the soil to plants, making the eradication of this and other invasive species all the more important.

One of the best ways to stop the spread of invasive species is to prioritize and protect native wildlife and plants, along with their habitats. Doing this can not only curb the reproduction of invasive species but also help conserve natural resources, limit disease spread, and protect our food supplies.

What's being done about the Portuguese millipede?

Unfortunately, because the Portuguese millipede is considered a nuisance rather than a serious threat to communities, it isn't a part of the Regional Pest Management Plan. As a result, the New Plymouth Council claims not to have a role in helping prevent the millipede's spread.

This leaves residents to figure out how to get rid of these pesky annoyances, which involves spraying chemicals in and around their homes.

However, Lester also shared that a biocontrol agent, in the form of a parasitic nematode, would soon be in testing and could likely help stop the expansion of the Portuguese millipede.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.