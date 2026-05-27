'It was a very delicate rescue': Terrified pony found wedged inside tractor tire

A frightened pony in England got an unlikely second chance when rescuers and local residents freed him after he somehow became completely stuck inside a large tractor tire.

As the RSPCA reported, Nicola Riley, an Animal Rescue Officer, went to a property in Stoke-on-Trent, England, after receiving reports of a pony trapped in a tractor tire, according to UPI. When she arrived, the animal was lying on its side and unable to free itself.

The RSPCA said the pony was tightly wedged inside the tire, making the rescue especially complicated. Local residents stepped in to help by lifting the tire while Riley carefully worked to release the animal piece by piece.

"It was a very delicate rescue," Riley said in an RSPCA news release, according to UPI. "The poor pony was completely wedged against the tire and understandably very scared and uncomfortable."

Riley said that rescuers had to work in stages, freeing the pony's front feet first, then the shoulder, before loosening its neck and front end. The team was able to get him out without causing injury.

While it's unclear how this pony ended up in his predicament, the rescue highlights a broader issue: Wildlife is increasingly ending up in situations where they need rescue.

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As animals lose habitat, they often find themselves closer to human development and to unfamiliar human structures and items, which can cause them harm or lead to dangerous interactions with people.

According to the RSPCA, after the rescue, Riley stayed with the pony for about an hour to check for any lasting effects from the ordeal. Even after an animal is freed, stress, circulation issues, or hidden injuries can still emerge.

The pony recovered quickly enough to return to normal behavior.

"He soon returned to grazing and walking around the field again," Riley said, per UPI. "But this could have ended very differently, so I'm really grateful to the local residents who stopped to help."

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