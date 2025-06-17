Experts issue warning over fish species that can survive out of water: 'We don't know if there are any others'

A destructive invasive fish species has been spotted in eastern Canadian waterways, according to The Chronicle Herald.

What's happening?

The pond loach, also known as the oriental weatherfish, was spotted by the Nova Scotia Invasive Species Council in the LaHave River near New Germany.

Photo Credit: iStock

Pond loaches are able to propagate quickly as they are asexual and can breed young entirely on their own. As bottom-feeders, they're also able to survive in poor-quality water, and they can even live out of water for short periods.

"We don't know if there are any others. We certainly hope not," said council supervisor Ken Donnelly, per The Chronicle Herald.

Why are invasive species important?

Invasive species are typically brought into new environments by human activity. If they survive, they can outcompete native species. This is because they're no longer subject to the checks and balances they evolved with.

Over time, they can monopolize key resources such as food and habitat, pushing native species out. This causes declines in biodiversity, harming ecosystems. Damaged ecosystems are already causing hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of damages every year.

Climate change is making the introduction of invasive species even more likely, according to Donnelly.

"Those habitats are changing, the dryness and wetness is changing; there is a nexus there between climate change and invasive species, and that's an important factor," he said, per The Chronicle Herald.

Pond loaches have also been found in a wide range of U.S. states, including Georgia, Illinois, New York, and California.

What's being done about invasive species?

Donnelly said that the pond loach found in Nova Scotia was likely dumped there by an aquarium owner. This is a practice he strongly advises against, as it can introduce invasive species wherever the dumping happens.

The risk is why Nova Scotian law includes fines for releasing domestic fish into the wild. Luckily, this is the only sign of such a release in the province.

