Residents horrified as local waterway turns purple: 'Residents now say they cannot trust the authorities'

A stream in western Daegu, the fourth-largest city in South Korea, has been contaminated with colored wastewater for the second time in two months, sparking alarm among residents.

What's happening?

According to The Korea Herald, the Seo-gu District Office of Daegu reported in late February that a stream running through the city's industrial zone had turned dark pink. A local notified the district office after seeing a "vivid magenta fluid" flowing from a pipeline into the stream, and officials arrived shortly after to collect water samples.

Water quality tests showed that the polluted water had a pH of 11, which is considered unsuitable for the survival of fish and other aquatic organisms — for context, the scale goes from 0 to 14, and bleach generally checks in between 11 and 13.

While investigations are ongoing to identify the source of the pollution, officials believe nearby textile dyeing businesses could be the culprit.

In early January, the same stream was stained with purple wastewater, though it's unclear if it came from the same pipe. The repeated pollution in the waterway is starting to concern residents, who worry about how the water will impact their health and the environment.

"When purple wastewater was found in the stream last month, the Daegu Metropolitan Government and the Seo-gu District Office announced that they had discussed and implemented measures to prevent future incidents," Cho Young-gi, a resident in Seo-gu, told The Korea Herald. "However, the same incident occurred again a month later. Residents now say they cannot trust the authorities."

Why is polluted water concerning?

As the National Water Resources Management Integrated Information System explained to the newspaper, the toxic water is uninhabitable for fish. If fish and other water-dwelling animals die from the pollution, it could have a domino effect on freshwater ecosystems.

And since it's unknown what containment efforts were taken the first time, the pollution could also threaten humans.

According to WorldAtlas, the stream in the industrial zone in Daegu likely connects to the Nakdong River, the longest river in South Korea. Locals rely on this river for water, fish, irrigation for farms, and industrial uses. If the pollution enters the river, it could contaminate crops, seafood, and drinking water, potentially leading to serious consequences.

Meanwhile, residents living near the industrial zone have long complained of adverse health effects from air pollution since the dyeing complex opened in 1980, per a report in the International Archives of Occupational and Environmental Health. The contaminated wastewater may further contribute to ill health for residents already suffering from poor air quality.

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water? Never 👎 Sometimes 😟 Often 🙁 Always 😨 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Water pollution caused by chemicals used in textile and garment factories has also been documented in other areas. In Bangladesh, researchers found toxic levels of forever chemicals in lakes, rivers, and tap water near textile manufacturing hubs. Studies show that synthetic dyes have turned numerous waterways into toxic chemical soups, including in China, where 70% of rivers are polluted from untreated industrial wastewater.

What's being done to reduce pollution in clothing production?

Some companies have pioneered eco-friendly technologies that cut down on waste in the industry, including von Holzhausen, which invented a plastic-free top coating to protect leather. One startup has also turned to the humble potato to make all-natural fabrics, a much more sustainable alternative to synthetic materials.

If you'd like to help, support eco-friendly clothing brands and break up with fast fashion, which accounts for most of the overall industry's pollution.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.