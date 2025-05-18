Scientists discover hidden causes behind startling change in major cities' pollen levels: 'The cause is much more complicated'

Allergy season in North America is already starting up to 20 days earlier than it did in 1990.

Longer, more intense pollen seasons are becoming a regular part of life in many places, and researchers say rising global temperatures are making it worse. According to a study from the University of Queensland, published on Phys.org, major Australian cities such as Canberra and Sydney are seeing significantly higher grass pollen levels than in previous decades.

What's happening?

The research looked at nearly 30 years of pollen data and found a 200% spike in grass pollen concentration in Canberra and a 34% rise in Sydney. While Melbourne showed a small decrease, experts say the overall trend points to a longer, more intense allergy season linked to warmer temperatures, increased rainfall, and shifting weather patterns.

"Many studies suggest climate change is increasing pollen levels, but we found the cause is much more complicated and is dependent on the type of pollen and weather patterns specific to that region," study co-author Dr. Nicholas Osborne said. Researchers also pointed to climate extremes, including droughts and sudden downpours, as key drivers behind unpredictable pollen spikes.

Why is managing pollen important?

This isn't just bad news for people with hay fever. Longer pollen seasons mean more hospital visits, worse asthma symptoms, and increased risks for people with existing respiratory conditions.

As reported by Climate Central, allergy season in North America is already starting up to 20 days earlier than in 1990 — it's lasting longer, too.

Experts warn that pollen exposure can also make people more vulnerable to infections and reduce overall quality of life. As warmer weather sticks around longer and spring rains become heavier, allergenic plants are thriving in ways that make it harder for sensitive populations (especially kids and older adults) to breathe easily.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

In addition to pollen-related respiratory issues, as reported by the Guardian, climate-fueled pollen spikes are combining with air pollution and wildfire smoke to create dangerous air quality conditions in cities worldwide.

What's being done about increased pollen levels?

Public health experts say we need better local monitoring and more timely alerts so people can avoid exposure on high-pollen days. Cities like Canberra are already working on early-warning systems that combine climate data with allergy-risk forecasting.

On the global level, lowering the output of planet-warming gases is one of the clearest ways to reduce the conditions that cause extreme pollen seasons.

There are also things individuals can do at home. Installing air purifiers with HEPA filters, using weather apps to track pollen levels, and keeping windows closed on high-count days can all help. Taking steps to weatherize your home or make your house a smart home can also improve indoor air quality year-round.

Efforts to restore green spaces, reduce air pollution, and protect tree canopy coverage in cities are all helping ease the impact of worsening allergy seasons. While the causes are complex, the fixes can start small and still make a big difference.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.