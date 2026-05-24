Viral video shows Charleston police wrestling thrashing alligator as mating season heats up

The incident highlights how wildlife calls can become riskier in warmer weather.

What looked like a routine wildlife call quickly turned into a major spectacle in Charleston, South Carolina, after police shared video of officers wrestling a thrashing alligator into custody.

In the clip from ABC News 4, the alligator rolls, twists, and thrashes while officers try to immobilize and secure the animal.

According to WCIV, the incident highlights how wildlife calls can become riskier in warmer weather, as those dangers can rise this time of year as temperatures climb and alligator mating season gets underway.

Officials say it reflects a common reality in parts of the Southeast, where people and alligators increasingly cross paths in neighborhoods, near roads, and around stormwater ponds.

That overlap is not just seasonal. In many fast-growing communities, human development is pushing deeper into wetlands and other natural habitats, making encounters with wildlife more likely.

Feeding alligators — something authorities repeatedly warn against — can make that risk even worse by teaching them to associate humans with food.

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Even a brief encounter can become dangerous quickly. An alligator that feels cornered may lash out, while residents who get too close for photos or videos can put themselves directly in harm's way.

These conflicts also reveal the hidden cost of human-wildlife overlap. Officers and animal control teams are forced to step in, and animals may be stressed, relocated, or injured simply because people and predators are being pushed into tighter shared spaces.

Charleston authorities are reminding residents to keep their distance, never feed alligators, and notify local officials if one is spotted near homes or people.

For people living in alligator country, that advice can go a long way.

Avoid walking pets near the edges of ponds or marshes, especially around dawn and dusk. Keep children away from the shoreline, and do not assume a small gator is harmless.

It also helps to remember that a neighborhood pond may still function like a wildlife habitat, even if it is surrounded by sidewalks and homes. Respecting that reality can reduce the chances of conflict.

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