Officers evacuating wildfire zone spot a frightened dog and carry it from flames

Evacuation efforts often become more dangerous for both residents and first responders.

During evacuations prompted by a wildfire near Thessaloniki, Greece, police came across a dog stranded in heavy smoke. The officers entered the danger zone and brought the animal out, sparking a wave of appreciation on social media.

What happened?

As a fast-moving wildfire swept through northern Greece, police rescued a chained dog trapped near the flames while residents in the area evacuated, according to People.

Video released by the Thessaloniki Police Officers' Union shows officers removing the scared dog from the smoke and carrying it away from the fire.

As the incident unfolded, firefighters, police, aircraft crews, and volunteers worked to control the blaze and help people leave threatened communities.

In a statement, the union said the officers were operating under "extremely difficult conditions" and "deserve tremendous praise," according to People.

Why does it matter?

Emergencies do not threaten only homes and infrastructure. They also put pets, wildlife, and other vulnerable animals at immediate risk.

Even when people escape safely, they may be forced to leave quickly, often with little time to gather belongings or search or unchain animals trapped in the chaos.

Just north of Thessaloniki, wildfires in Liti, Greece, endangered about 4,000 people, and two people died. And wildfires are a growing concern in many parts of the world, as hotter, drier conditions can help fires spread faster and burn more intensely.

That means evacuation efforts often become more dangerous for both residents and first responders.

Supporting preparedness efforts and local emergency organizations can help communities better prepare for extreme weather events. Including pets in household evacuation plans can also help ensure they aren't left behind when disaster strikes.

What are people saying?

Social media users expressed gratitude to the officers.

"Heroes!!!! Thank you from my heart," one Facebook user wrote.

"Well done to the brave officers, very lucky dog," another said.

"Bravo," a third cheered.

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