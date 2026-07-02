Greece wildfire kills 2, forces 4,000 out as wind-driven flames race toward village

As of Wednesday, 19 water-dropping planes, six helicopters, and over 135 firefighters have been working to battle the blaze.

Two people have been found dead after strong winds accelerated the spread of a wildfire in northern Greece and forced two nearby villages to be evacuated, The Associated Press reported.

What happened?

Liti, about 9 miles northwest of Thessaloniki, Greece's second-largest city, came under threat after a fire started in dry bushland on Tuesday. It quickly spread around the area due to dry conditions and the unprecedented heatwave Europe is experiencing right now, according to the AP.

As of Wednesday, 19 water-dropping planes, six helicopters, and over 135 firefighters have been working alongside volunteers and specialized forest firefighting units to tackle the flare-ups.

The International Business Times UK reported that about 4,000 people had to evacuate their homes.

Firefighters found a father and his 12-year-old son in their home destroyed by the fire earlier this week. The AP also reported that the boy's mother was also found and is currently being hospitalized for her burns.

Evacuation alerts were issued through Greece's 112 emergency warning system on June 30. Authorities have continued to urge residents to follow their instructions and remain alert as flare-ups and fire activity increase across northern Greece.

What's being done?

Greek authorities used drones equipped with optical and thermal cameras through the National Coordination Centre for Operations and Crisis Management. They monitored the wildfire and direct crews to where they were needed most, the IB Times UK reported.

Investigators from local fire units and Greece's Arson Crimes Directorate are examining the causes of the major wildfires, including the blaze near Thessaloniki.

How can I stay safe from wildfire smoke?

IQAir, a real-time air quality information platform through the UN's Environment Programme, has several recommendations.

Get a free air quality app for alerts and forecasts, and shut all doors and windows. If your HVAC has a "recirculate" mode, put it on that setting.

Run air purifiers in your space to filter the smoke, and stay indoors as much as possible. If you need to go outside, wear a KN95 or FFP2 mask to help keep your lungs healthy.

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