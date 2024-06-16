Conservationist shares anger after finding evidence of poaching at restoration site: 'Worth a lot of money overseas'

This poaching not only threatens the area's biodiversity but also undermines efforts to restore the local environment.

The recent discovery of poaching at a restoration site has stunned the conservation community, leaving it in a state of disbelief and anger. This viral TikTok video showcases a conservationist's dismay as he uncovers the theft of valuable plants.

Jessie Dickson (@sacrementofoodforest) has captured the internet's attention after showing the shocking discovery of poaching at a local restoration site. The video shows the distressing sight of rare and endangered plants that have been illegally harvested.

"This beach restoration site in the Bay Area used to be all invasive ice plant, and it should be covered in native succulent flowers. But people are poaching the Dudleya and picking their flowers for profit," Dickson explains in the video caption.

In the video, Dickson is audibly upset as he uncovers the roots of rare and endangered plants that have been illegally harvested.

"They are worth a lot of money overseas," Dickson says in a comment. "Up to 1k a plant."

This poaching not only threatens the area's biodiversity but also undermines efforts to restore the local environment. Poaching plants can have broad environmental and economic consequences.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

In fact, removal of dudleyas was such a problem that California passed a law in 2021 protecting them. According to the Catalina Island Conservancy, poaching dudleya draws a $5,000 fine per plant.

Invasive species can cause significant damage, costing the United States alone nearly $20 billion per year in resource losses and management expenditures. This can affect agriculture, public utility operations, and the overall health of ecosystems. Therefore, it's essential to protect native plants and avoid poaching to maintain ecological balance and support local wildlife and economies.

As Dickson explains in the video, "This thing will produce millions of dust-like seeds, so if you stop poaching … the homies will come back."

The video has resonated deeply with the online community, garnering many reactions.

One user praised the creator's passion, stating: "This kind of anger is one of love. I'm so happy to see so many more people inspired to be as passionate about our native plants. Thank you."

Another shared that they have learned a lot from Dickson's videos on concealing restoration spots, saying, "We saw some native succulents on a cliff and didn't post em or take pics because I remembered your videos."

Clearly, Dickson is doing a great job of sharing his knowledge of botany and conservation with the public. By raising awareness and educating the public about the importance of preserving native plants, we can foster greater respect for our environment.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.