Scientists issue warning after making disturbing discovery deep inside sea caves: 'What we saw inside some caves was shocking'

"This is just the beginning."

Scientists uncovered "alarming levels" of plastic and other human-created debris deep inside of sea caves in the Mediterranean.

What's happening?

A group of researchers conducted a comprehensive survey of marine litter inside coastal caves on the island of Cyprus.

"We found debris in every cave studied, with some containing abundances of up to 97 items per square meter — far exceeding levels typically found on open beaches, the sea surface, or the seafloor," two of the authors stated in a Phys.org article that summarizes their newly published study.

They explained that sea caves act as "natural traps," quietly accumulating marine debris.

"What we saw inside some caves was shocking," they added.

Why is this important?

This study helps fill an important gap in the understanding of the extent of plastic pollution in oceans. The authors noted that while sea caves have often been overlooked in marine litter research, these spaces act as safe havens for many species. For instance, several of the caves surveyed by the team are known resting and pupping sites for the Mediterranean monk seal, which they described as "one of the world's most endangered marine mammals."

"While no monk seal deaths or severe injuries from macro-litter have yet been documented in the Mediterranean, recent studies have already confirmed the presence of microplastics in the species' digestive tracts," they added.

According to WWF Australia, 100,000 marine mammals die each year after ingesting or becoming entangled in ocean plastics.

Meanwhile, scientists are investigating the impacts of microplastics — tiny shards that break off from larger plastics as they decompose — on human health. These pieces have been discovered in our water, food, soil, and air, and they've so far been linked to major health concerns such as decreased blood flow to the brain and lung cancer.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

One thing we all can do to help with the plastic plague is to use less of it. For instance, consider purchasing a sturdy reusable tumbler instead of relying on prepackaged bottled water that comes in single-use plastic containers. Another impactful action is bringing your own reusable container for leftovers when you eat out.

Meanwhile, the cave study scientists are pushing for more research.

"This is just the beginning, and we urgently need broader Mediterranean-wide monitoring to understand how widespread the problem truly is," they stated.

