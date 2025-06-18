Researchers make alarming discovery after analyzing feces of wild cat species: 'Can cause severe damage'

The contamination affects more than just the cats themselves.

A study has found plastic contamination in fishing cat waste throughout India's Sundarbans wetlands, The Times of India reported.

What's happening?

Scientists from the University of Calcutta analyzed scat samples from fishing cats across four locations in the Sundarbans and discovered microplastics in every sample tested.

The plastic pieces ranged from 0.1 to 0.9 millimeters and included fibers, beads, pellets, foam, sheets, and fragments.

"Microplastics detected in the scat samples of fishing cats are mainly fibres with some beads and pellets, foam, sheets and fragments," said Samrat Chakraborty, who led the study at Calcutta University's zoology department.

The analysis confirmed the plastic came from high-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, and other common materials found in tourist and industrial waste.

The contamination affects more than just the cats themselves. Researchers also found plastic in the region's soil, water, vegetation, rodents, fish, and crabs. The study identified tourism activities, discarded fishing nets, and industrial waste from Kolkata as the primary sources of this pollution.

Why is plastic pollution in fishing cats concerning?

Plastic particles can cause gastrointestinal problems, making it harder for fishing cats to digest food and absorb nutrients properly.

"This can result in behavioural changes that may impact their hunting practices," Chakraborty explained. "These toxins can cause severe damage to the reproductive cycles, resulting in poor litter numbers or babies with immunological problems." These health impacts could reduce fishing cat populations.

For humans living in the Sundarbans, losing fishing cats would mean losing a natural predator that helps control rodent populations. These cats also serve as an indicator species, which means their health reflects the condition of the wetland ecosystem that millions of people depend on for fishing, tourism, and coastal protection.

The plastic contamination shows how pollution from cities and tourist activities travels through food webs, eventually reaching apex predators. If these toxins can accumulate in wild cats, they're likely present throughout the food chain that local communities rely on.

What's being done about plastic pollution in the Sundarbans?

The research team has launched awareness campaigns across 12 districts in South Bengal, reaching teachers, anglers, boat operators, students, and other community members. They've conducted cleanup drives at the Bhagabatpur Crocodile Sanctuary and organized educational camps focused on the toxic effects of plastic pollution.

To protect fishing cats and reduce plastic waste, rely on reusable bags, bottles, and containers instead of single-use plastic items. Pack out trash and participate in local cleanup efforts when visiting natural areas.

Supporting organizations working on wetland conservation and reducing plastic pollution can multiply your impact. Advocate for stronger waste management policies in your community and choose products with little or no plastic packaging.

