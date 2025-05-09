Experts issue warning after discovering alarming trend in fish that could impact human health: 'The quality of fish in the country is at stake'

Fish in Uganda's major lakes are consuming plastic waste, putting both aquatic ecosystems and human health at risk, reported The Independent.

What's happening?

Last year, research by Uganda's National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) found evidence of fish feeding on plastic waste in the country's lakes. These water bodies, including Lakes Victoria, Kyoga, Albert, and Edward, serve as Uganda's primary fish sources and support exports to neighboring countries like Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The quality of fish in the country is at stake," said Wilbert Ikilai, manager of Education and Advocacy at NEMA, who noted research also confirmed humans are consuming these plastic-feeding fish.

This consumption pattern creates potential health risks for people who regularly eat fish from these contaminated waters.

Why is plastic pollution in lakes concerning?

When you eat fish that have consumed microplastics, you're potentially exposing yourself to harmful chemicals that can affect your health over time.

Beyond the direct impact on fish and the people who eat them, plastic pollution creates numerous other problems in these vital ecosystems.

Plastic waste clogs lakes, rivers, and drainage systems, contaminating water and increasing flooding in surrounding communities.

These effects threaten both local livelihoods dependent on fishing and the broader health of the region's freshwater resources that millions rely on daily.

The pollution particularly endangers Uganda's fish export industry, which provides economic benefits to countless families and businesses across the country.

What's being done about plastic pollution in lakes?

NEMA has launched widespread public education campaigns about proper plastic disposal to address the root cause of this problem.

The issue has gained national attention, with Kabale district set to host World Environment Day in June under the theme "United against Plastic Pollution."

This event aims to raise global awareness and encourage environmental action across all sectors, from policymakers and manufacturers to local communities.

You can help reduce plastic pollution by properly disposing of plastic waste, using reusable bags and containers, and participating in local cleanup efforts around waterways in your community.

Supporting policies limiting single-use plastics and joining community initiatives to keep plastic out of waterways can make a meaningful difference in protecting aquatic life and human health.

