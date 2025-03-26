Veterinarians make concerning discovery inside cow's stomach while performing surgery: 'We were shocked'

The cow is now recovering and should be OK in a few days.

A group of veterinarians in Visakhapatnam, India, made a disturbing discovery when they performed surgery on a 6-year-old cow. What they pulled out of the animal's stomach is a harsh reminder of how plastic pollution is affecting real people and animals and not just the planet.

What's happening?

As reported by the Times of India, the cow had stopped eating and couldn't lie down comfortably, so her owner brought her to a local government veterinary hospital. Once there, a team led by Dr. P. Anil Kumar ran some checks and found that the cow's belly felt unnaturally hard, "like a cement bag," as the doctor put it.

After five hours of surgery, they found the cause: 50 kilograms (about 110 pounds) of plastic, including polythene bags and thread, packed into the cow's stomach.

"We were shocked," Dr. Kumar told The Times of India. The cow is now recovering and should be OK in a few days.

This wasn't the vet team's first time dealing with plastic-related issues. A few months ago, they removed a mango kernel stuck in another cow's throat.

Why is this bad for everyone?

When cows and other animals eat from garbage piles or forage in fields near roads, they often end up swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. This stuff doesn't break down, but it builds up in their stomachs and can block digestion, cause pain, or even lead to death. In some cases, it messes with milk production, which hits local farmers hard.

And the problem isn't limited to animals, especially since so many people rely on livestock for food. According to the Guardian, tiny pieces of plastic, called microplastics, have been found in human blood and lungs. Additionally, plastic waste could triple by 2060 if not properly addressed by the collective.

What's being done about this issue?

The vet team is now working to raise awareness in their area, encouraging people to ditch single-use plastic and use cloth or reusable bags instead.

"We also decided to use cloth bags or gunny bags," Dr. Kumar said. "We will create awareness among the farmers and the general public."

There are bigger efforts happening too. India banned certain single-use plastic items in 2022, and globally, over 170 countries are working on a treaty to cut down plastic pollution by 2040.

If you want to help, one of the easiest things you can do is start using less plastic at home. You can also check support businesses that are turning plastic trash into other things like bricks or get creative and repurpose leftover cardboard boxes to help reduce waste.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.