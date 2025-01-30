Beachgoer shares disturbing discovery along shoreline: 'It's so sad to see'

Everyone loves to take a stroll on the beach, whether it's on vacation far from home or to relax after a long day at work. But nothing ruins the peace of the waterfront, like seeing plastic litter scattered everywhere.

User Jason (@trekpnw) recently posted a video of their walk on a beach along the waterline at low tide. They zoomed in on many small pieces of brightly colored plastic that had washed up on the beach, mixed in with the natural debris of seaweed, rocks, and sand.

"Plastic as far as the eye could see on this beach. It broke my heart," Jason said in the video's caption. "The entire water line is replete with plastic."

Jason's account mostly posts videos of nature and states in their bio that they are "Exploring the natural beauty of the [Pacific Northwest]."

Commenters on the video expressed concern about how much plastic can be found in just one stretch of coastline.

"It's so sad to see. I wonder if it was worse from recent stormy weather," one user commented.

"Breaks my heart they care more about space than the ocean," another user said.

Plastic pollution on our land and in our water is a major global problem. People like Jason are trying to spread awareness by sharing videos on social media of the plastic waste they find on beaches. It's spotted in all sizes, from full-size plastic bottles to tiny pieces that blend in with the sand.

Microplastics are so small that they break off this waste and make their way into our food and water supply and, eventually, our bodies. This is a danger to humans as well as animals.

Some people try to curb the problem by picking up litter near their homes and doing their best to recycle it or upcycle it into something usable.

For tips on how you can do your part, check out TCD's guide on using less plastic.

