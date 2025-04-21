Experts issue warning about concerning new item popping up for sale on social media: 'Unknowingly, many buyers ... are providing economic incentives'

The anonymity allowed by many platforms and the limited monitoring perpetuate the problem.

An article on the Corruption Watch website put a spotlight on plant trafficking and the big role social media plays in the illegal act.

What's happening?

South Africa's succulents and orchids are being illegally trafficked. Both private collectors and large-scale retailers are purchasing the plants and distributing them to the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States.

Buyers in these regions — unaware that the plants are invasive to their local areas — are supporting the illicit harvesting and distribution of these species, and the plants are disrupting the balance of the ecosystems where they are being planted.

According to Corruption Watch, anti-illegal wildlife trafficking organization Traffic said in a report: "Unknowingly, many buyers in these regions are providing economic incentives for illegal harvesting, devastating ecosystems, and impacting local communities that rely on these plants."

The article explained how social media is enabling and perpetuating the problem. The anonymity allowed by many platforms and the limited monitoring perpetuate the problem, resulting in more illegal listings that bypass regulations.

Why is it important to stop plant trafficking?

Invasive plant species — organisms that are introduced to an area where they do not naturally grow — cause harm to the environment by throwing off the ecological balance where they are planted.

They disrupt the natural balance because they often have no natural predators, allowing them to spread rapidly and take over resources that native species rely on for survival. This can lead to the decline of native plants and animals, or even extinction.

It is important to be aware of both the intentional and accidental introduction of invasive species in order to maintain ecosystem balance and protect native populations, which can directly affect human health and well-being.

What can be done to combat plant trafficking?

Awareness is the first step. If we know which species may be invasive in our local areas and do everything we can to prevent their distribution by doing research and making responsible purchasing choices, we can help prevent plant trafficking.

Rewilding your yard by planting native species that require minimal maintenance and resources and planting a natural lawn that supports the balance of local ecology are excellent ways to help. These methods are beneficial to the environment and can save you time and money.

You can support the ecological balance in your area by doing your research and ensuring that the species you plant in your garden are native to your region.

