Officials launch investigation after discovering 'unlawful' operation in forest: 'Currently under review'

Officials in Pittsboro, North Carolina, launched an investigation after discovering what they described as an "unlawful" land-clearing operation taking place in a sensitive forested area.

The activity raised concerns about environmental protections, flood risks, and unchecked development.

"The property is currently under review for potential violations of the Town's ordinances and associated development requirements, particularly those related to floodplain and environmental protections," a Pittsboro news release read, according to CBS 17.

Crews reportedly became aware of the unauthorized land clearing along Oakwood Drive, an area that includes protected floodplain and stream buffer zones for Little Creek, a tributary that feeds into Roberson Creek. Officials said this work was happening without any approved permits.

Town leaders moved quickly after discovering the activity. Within roughly an hour, Pittsboro issued a stop-work order and sent crews and engineers out to the site to assess any potential damage. Yet another stop-work order came shortly after, requiring that the landowner cease all activity and remove equipment from the property.

Areas like floodplains and stream buffers play a critical role in protecting nearby communities. Vegetation along waterways helps absorb excess rainfall, reduce erosion, and prevent pollutants from washing into local creeks and rivers. That's why bills like the Floodplain Enhancement and Recovery Act gain such support.

When land is illegally cleared, those natural defenses can disappear quickly. That can increase flooding risk during heavy storms, degrade water quality for communities downstream, and disrupt wildlife habitats — like an illegal logging project in Montana that threatened grizzly bears.

In this case, Little Creek's connection to Roberson Creek makes the situation especially concerning, as changes upstream can increase water flow and sediment buildup farther down the watershed.

Town officials did not know exactly how many acres had been impacted at the time of the report, but they said they were actively investigating. A spokesperson said the review was expected to be completed by early 2026.

