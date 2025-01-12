Officials thrilled after nearly extinct coastal bird makes comeback: 'Hope, urgency, action'

"We are fortunate to have such a dedicated conservation community …"

Vulnerable coastal seabirds are thriving again after nearly becoming extinct in Massachusetts.

As Phys.org reported, conservation efforts have helped piping plovers make a significant comeback on Massachusetts beaches.

The local population of the birds has increased by 1.5% in the last year and 500% since the Coastal Waterbird Program began in 1986.

Mass Audubon leads the program with collaboration from local, state, and federal agencies.

Piping plovers once had less than 200 breeding pairs in Massachusetts. However, Mass Audubon's program protected 379 pairs in 2024, representing 17% of the Atlantic Coast's population.

"Piping plovers were on the brink of extinction in Massachusetts and now, through collaborative partnerships and strategic conservation strategies, this species is recovering at an encouraging rate," said Lyra Brennan, director of the Coastal Waterbird Program.

Mass Audubon has protected the birds and facilitated their comeback through science-based conservation, education, wildlife management, and policy development. In addition to the piping plovers, the organization is also seeing conservation successes with other birds, like the American oystercatcher, whose population increased by 5% last year.

Bringing endangered species back from the brink of extinction is vital because it supports biodiversity on our planet and balances natural ecosystems. Food chains are disrupted without biodiversity, ultimately affecting the health and longevity of many other species over time, including humans.

Fortunately, conservation efforts in Massachusetts and elsewhere have succeeded, as various species no longer face critical risks. Many native species have made their way off threatened lists, while harmful invasive species are controlled to limit their impact.

Meanwhile, researchers are trying innovative strategies like genetic rescue to bring back at-risk species when other methods fall short.

In a LinkedIn post, Mass Audubon president and CEO David O'Neill wrote about the effort to restore piping plovers: "We are fortunate to have such a dedicated conservation community in Massachusetts that includes our special Mass Audubon team! Let's keep it going in 2025 — hope, urgency, action."

