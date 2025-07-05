Endangered bird bounces back after dwindling to dangerously low numbers — here's what's happening

A small endangered bird is bouncing back big-time in the Chicago area after a dramatic rise in the number of breeding pairs.

As WTTW News reported, the number of piping plovers in the area has increased from a dangerously low dozen pairs to 82 pairs. The breeding population's surge is a testament to the tireless work of the Great Lakes Piping Plover Recovery Effort. This includes habitat protection, public outreach, and protecting nests.

The bird's biggest threats are habitat destruction and hunting. Because they nest on open beaches, their eggs are highly susceptible to disturbance by both humans and wildlife.

The piping plover, found on the East Coast, the Great Lakes, and the northern Great Plains, has been listed as endangered since 1986. Though they cover a wide range, they've never been particularly common because of their preferred habitat. They live on the coastlines of lakes and oceans and prefer to return to the same spot for nesting each year. Piping plovers are monogamous for one breeding season, and males help incubate the eggs.

They're easily recognizable with their sandy plumage and charming little scarf-like black band around their necks. It's that distinctive coloring that helps them hide from predators, which are numerous. The chicks are particularly vulnerable as they begin foraging very early in life. According to Audubon, they weigh just six grams from birth, about the same as a postcard.

The story of the piping plover's plight is a familiar one. However, as this and other similar stories demonstrate, a helping hand can go a long way in the recovery of a threatened species. The positive news marks a significant step forward, but there's still a way to go before they reach their recovery goal of 150 pairs. Still, through continued local action, protection of their habitats, and raising awareness, these tiny troopers have every chance to come back from the brink.

