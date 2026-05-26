Oiled birds rushed into care after ruptured pipeline sends crude oil into the LA River

About 25 birds are being cleaned and treated in Los Angeles after a pipeline ruptured and released crude oil that spread into nearby streets, storm drains, and the Los Angeles River.

The spill has prompted a wildlife rescue response as crews work to contain contamination that spread well beyond the original leak site.

What happened?

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported that state officials shared that about 25 birds from Friday's East Los Angeles pipeline spill are being treated at the Los Angeles Oiled Bird Care and Education Center.

A fiber optic installation crew damaged an underground pipeline near East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and North Eastern Avenue. Officials estimate the incident released about 2,400 gallons of crude oil.

The oil moved into storm drains and then into the L.A. River, creating a sheen that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said was seen as far south as Pacific Coast Highway.

Cleanup crews have added booms in several locations as part of the containment effort. Vacuum trucks and other response equipment are also being used to remove oil from affected areas, and the damaged pipeline is under repair.

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Why does it matter?

Even a relatively contained crude oil spill can have major consequences for wildlife, waterways, and surrounding communities. As one community member told ABC 7 Eyewitness News, "I live about four houses down and this morning was really bad cause I'm very sensitive to the smells and it was really bad this morning."

Birds are especially at risk because oil can coat their feathers, reduce insulation, affect buoyancy, and make it harder for them to regulate body temperature or survive in the wild.

What's being done?

Wildlife specialists are already responding, with birds being washed and monitored at the Los Angeles Oiled Bird Care and Education Center.

Response teams have added booms in several areas and are using vacuum trucks and other specialized equipment to remove oil from the river system. Officials say crews are continuing to make progress.

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