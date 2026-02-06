Mountain bikers outraged by dangerous sabotage on popular US trail: 'Why would anybody do this?'

"I hope they catch whoever is doing this."

A popular mountain biking trail in Oregon became the center of concern after riders discovered acts of vandalism along the route. Many said the acts could have ended in injury.

The issue surfaced in Reddit's r/Eugene community, where someone shared a KEZI 9 News report about sabotage on the Pipe Dream Trail. The post gained attention as community members expressed anger and worry over what seems to be intentional interference with a trail built and maintained by volunteers.

"Why would anybody do this?" the poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Pipe Dream Trail branches off the Ridgeline Trail west of Spencer Butte. According to local riders, it's the city's first and only sanctioned mountain bike-only trail. It's also designed for bikers to reach high speeds.

But, according to Micah Sardell, who frequently uses the trail, someone was deliberately vandalizing the trail. They removed signs marking it as a bike-only path and put logs and debris around corners. These actions could seriously injure a biker or an uninformed hiker.

Another biker, Travis Moore, explained, "You know it's fast, you anticipate hikers not coming up it because it's a mountain bike trail only. You can hit that and fly over the handle bars, break your leg, wreck your thousand dollars' worth of bicycle, all kinds of things."

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

While it seems no one has been hurt so far, the incidents sparked conversations about respecting shared natural spaces. Trails like Pipe Dream exist because community members donate time and labor to create safe, sustainable access to the outdoors. Deliberate damage undermines those efforts and puts people at risk.

Community members urged people to be on the lookout for debris and to remove logs if they come across them. They also said to contact Eugene police with any information.

Commenters were quick to share their outrage.

"Glad to see more awareness of the problem, and I hope they catch whoever is doing this. Perhaps some stealth trailcams are in order," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "While most people honor the outdoor spaces, it just takes a few to impact others. Just today hiking I noticed some people had scratched into the rock their initials near the top of Spencer Butte."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.