  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists confirm astonishing side effect of unsuspecting insect behavior: 'Need careful monitoring'

This rapid growth has officials trying different methods to eradicate it.

by Robert Crow
This rapid growth has officials trying different methods to eradicate it.

Photo Credit: iStock

A tiny insect, most known for making tiny holes, is making a surprisingly huge impact in Indian forests.

The island pinhole borer, an insect less than one-tenth of an inch long, has wreaked havoc on an invasive tree species that is taking over forests in the South Asian nation, as reported by The Hindu. The result is many of these Senna spectabilis trees, which are a threat to local habitats, are now dying, giving hope to native wildlife.

The insect, a species of weevil, is known as the pinhole borer because it creates pin-sized holes by burrowing into trees to lay eggs. It leaves fungal spores behind, which are then eaten by the insects, all of which eventually lead to a tree's demise.

With the Senna spectabilis, this is a welcome development. As Mongabay reported, the tree was originally brought to Wayanad, a district in the southwestern Indian state of Kerala, in the 1980s. Officials hoped it would be a good shade tree in the area, but it instead became an invasive species that has spread throughout much of southern India. And that spread has magnified in recent years.

In 2013-14, about 6 square miles of S. spectabilis trees existed in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. A decade later, that number was above 48 square miles, meaning the trees covered about 35% of the sanctuary.

That growth has meant less room for other native plant species and a decrease in local wildlife's natural habitat.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"One observation is that bamboo hasn't come back with the same vigor as before," researcher Anoop N.R. told Mongabay. "Senna has almost pushed it out."

This rapid growth has officials trying different methods to eradicate Senna trees from their forests, making the island pinhole borer's recent actions a welcome sign of relief.

Invasive species can cause major disruption to ecosystems. Brought to a foreign area by human activity, they use up valuable resources in the environment, meaning less of those resources are available to native plants and animals. When not properly handled, these species can cause native wildlife to go extinct.

Should we be actively working to kill invasive species?

Absolutely 💯

It depends on the species 🤔

I don't know 🤷

No — leave nature alone 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Researchers are now studying the extent of the pinhole borer's impact on Senna growth to see if it can be used as a long-term solution. The Times of India reported that officials are encouraged but also need to ensure that the insects don't spread too widely and cause damage to other necessary tree species.

"While this is a welcome development in the efforts to manage Senna spectabilis," researcher T.V. Sajeev told The Hindu, "the population buildup of the insect and the response of its natural enemies need careful monitoring."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x