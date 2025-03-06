  • Outdoors Outdoors

Developer hit with lawsuit after wiping out critical land: '[They] must be held accountable'

"Safeguarding natural spaces requires collective action."

by Matthew Marini
"Safeguarding natural spaces requires collective action."

Photo Credit: Central Pine Barrens Joint Planning & Policy Commission

In a significant victory for environmental protection, New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against a developer accused of illegally clearing land in the Pine Barrens, a cherished ecological region on Long Island.

The lawsuit, filed against Roberts Premier Development and its owner, David Roberts, alleges that the developer violated New York State environmental laws by clearing over 120 acres of protected land in the Pine Barrens without proper authorization.

The Pine Barrens, home to rare wildlife and critical water resources, is vital in filtering Long Island's drinking water and maintaining biodiversity.

Attorney General James states, "Preserving this land is critical to the health of Long Island's drinking water. Any bad actor that takes action to harm our protected lands must be held accountable."

This lawsuit is a powerful statement against illegal land clearing and unchecked development, setting a precedent for holding companies accountable for environmental destruction. Similar cases, such as when an Australian man illegally cleared national park land for building construction, have received similarly harsh punishments to send a clear message.

The Pine Barrens Protection Act, a landmark law passed in 1993, was created specifically to prevent reckless deforestation and preserve New York's last remaining wild lands. The alleged violations in this case undermine decades of conservation efforts and highlight the need for stronger enforcement of environmental laws.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Beyond this legal action, New York has taken significant steps to protect its forests and wetlands. Initiatives such as the Environmental Protection Fund and the New York State Forest Tax Law program provide incentives for conservation and sustainable land use.

Other countries, like Australia, have also ramped up efforts to safeguard natural habitats, reinforcing the urgent need for comprehensive protections against illegal deforestation.

Safeguarding natural spaces requires collective action. You can support conservation efforts by advocating for stronger environmental policies, backing organizations focused on land preservation, and staying informed about legislation that impacts protected areas.

Do you feel safe drinking the tap water where you live?

Always 👍

Most of the time 🙂

Not usually 😟

Never 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

This lawsuit sends a clear message: New York will not tolerate environmental destruction, and protecting the Pine Barrens is a fight worth winning.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x