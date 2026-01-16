Hiker captures rare footage after noticing strange hole in nearby tree: 'Nature is awesome'

The man intentionally lets native trees and plants grow freely on his property for this reason.

A TikToker shared a charming video of a colorful woodpecker settling into its home inside a tree.

The outdoorsman posted the video to Smitty's Repair & Restoration TikTok account (@analgorithm). The in-video caption explained, "Resident pileated woodpecker going to his home 7' from my tree stand."

The clip was taken from the poster's tree stand, which is a type of elevated platform commonly used by hunters and birdwatchers.

The clip showed a large black-and-white woodpecker with red feathers on its head circling the tree, making loud taps as it moved. It goes on for a minute or so, until the bird finally ducks into the hole on the side of the trunk.

In the video's caption, he further explained, "We've seen each other for years, but this was his first time seeing me this year. He was a little nervous, but establishing dominance by the making single taps on his tree. He became comfortable enough with me to finally go to bed."

He concluded the caption with: "Nature is awesome. Get outside."

This is the beauty of having native plants around. This outdoorsman has let native trees and other plants grow freely on his property, which invites a wide range of local animals in search of habitats or food.

However, you don't need a sweeping wooded area on your land to enjoy colorful and enchanting visitors like this woodpecker. All you need is a natural lawn or yard full of native flora. Conveniently, native plants require little to no maintenance. You can save time and energy on yard work, and save money on landscaping supplies and water.

When you rewild your yard or plant native species, you support the local ecosystems. You're creating habitats for other plants and animals, as well as food sources for little critters.

Whether it's birds, butterflies, bees, or chipmunks, people with natural lawns and native plants can look forward to adorable visitors. It's a tangible reminder of how native plants help an ecosystem thrive.

People in the comments were delighted by the sight.

Someone said, "His peek-a-boo's behind the tree are hilarious."

A different commenter exclaimed, "One of my favorites! They're so spectacular in person."

Another person wrote, "That was very cool. Nature is awesome."

