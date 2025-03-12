  • Outdoors Outdoors

Airport authorities make chilling discovery while inspecting luggage at security checkpoint — here's what they found

Investigators are trying to determine if this was part of a larger operation.

by Rachel Beyer
Photo Credit: iStock

When people are willing to pay, business will thrive. That's exactly why the illegal wildlife trade is still afloat.

What's happening?

On February 18, officers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia stopped two women before they could board a flight to Hanoi, Vietnam. 

The New Straits Times said that when their seven bags were checked, 4,386 pig-nosed turtles were found crammed into small plastic containers.  

The women didn't have the permits needed to transport the turtles, so officials stepped in and took them. Altogether, the animals were worth about RM 1.75 million (USD$370,000). Now, investigators are trying to determine if this was a one-time attempt or part of a larger smuggling operation.

Pig-nosed turtles, which are native to northern Australia and southern New Guinea, are already disappearing due to habitat destruction and illegal poaching. Traffickers target them because they're rare and in high demand, especially in the exotic pet trade

Why is wildlife trafficking a problem?

Taking a species out of its habitat throws everything off balance in sometimes irreversible ways. 

Pig-nosed turtles, for example, help keep freshwater ecosystems in check by feeding on certain plants and insects. Without them, algae can grow out of control, water quality can drop, and other animals will feel the impact. People who rely on natural resources for fishing, farming, or clean water often end up dealing with the fallout just as much as the animals and other wildlife. 

Wildlife smuggling is a huge business, and airports have become a hotspot for trafficking. If authorities are uncovering this many smuggling attempts, it's almost certain that others are getting through unnoticed. 

Tighter airport security, instating harsher penalties, and better tracking of trafficking networks can help track operations. But the root of the problem is demand, so as long as people are willing to pay huge sums for rare animals, smugglers will find ways to get them across borders.

What's being done about wildlife smuggling?

Groups like the Wildlife Justice Commission and TRAFFIC are working to take down the criminal networks behind the illegal wildlife trade, while programs like the Global Environment Facility help fund efforts to protect endangered species.

In Kenya, the Big Life Foundation works with Maasai communities to help stop poaching and create other job options so people don't have to rely on illegal hunting. Meanwhile, in Colombia, jaguar protection corridors give locals and farmers ways to protect their land while raising livestock more sustainably.

People want these animals, and as long as that demand exists, smugglers will find ways to meet it. Not buying exotic pets, speaking up about illegal sales, and backing conservation efforts are great ways to make a difference. When fewer people buy, the trade starts to collapse, and there's less reason to keep taking animals from the wild.

x