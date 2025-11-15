Nature photographer captures shocking photos while tracking monster old-growth trees: 'Devastating'

A conservation photographer based out of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, recently shared a powerful photo project that memorializes old-growth trees and shows the destructive effects of logging.

TJ Watt (@tjwatt) calls himself a "big tree hunter and ancient forest advocate," and his camera is his biggest tool in this work. His stunning photos capture the enormity of old-growth trees on the West Coast — ancient giants that have been there for hundreds of years.

In this series, he turns his focus to their biggest threat: humans. "Here are five of the most shocking images of old-growth logging from the past five years," wrote Watt.

These photos were to serve as reminders of the irreparable damage that cutting down old-growth trees does to an ecosystem, a reality that the province of BC has seemed to have forgotten.

"[Old-growth] forests are some of the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth," wrote Anna Nordseth for Treehugger. Old-growth trees are absolutely vital to ecosystems. From their canopies to their roots, they provide complex habitats for countless species, store vast amounts of carbon, and regulate local and global climates. Their deep roots stabilize soil and maintain water cycles, while their decaying wood supports fungi, insects, and new plant growth. These ancient giants serve as keystone structures that sustain biodiversity and resilience in forests threatened by the changing climate.

"Today marks the five-year anniversary of the Old Growth Strategic Review, and when the BC government promised a paradigm shift in old-growth forest management," Watt wrote. "Amidst provincial backsliding on policy progress, which is accelerating the loss of irreplaceable ecosystems, we're calling for urgent government action to protect ancient forests."

Watt stated that while major improvements have already taken place, there's still a lot more work to be done. Previous victories include deferring logging projects on 1.2 hectares of "the most at-risk" old-growth forests, as well as securing over $1 billion in federal-provincial financing. Additionally, Watt calls for a rapid "scaling up" of a "modernized, sustainable second-growth forest industry."

"Powerful images," wrote one commenter.

"Heartbreaking images, but let's focus on solutions and protecting these precious ecosystems for future generations," said another.

"Without these solutions, the impacts have been devastating–giant, thousand-year-old trees continue to fall, and public anger is reaching a breaking point," Watt concluded.

