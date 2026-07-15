Phoenix monsoon cuts power to 20,000 as crews clear downed lines, debris overnight

Metro Phoenix was hit by a July 13 monsoon storm that brought a towering dust cloud, drenching rain, and wind gusts above 50 mph, scattering debris across neighborhoods and knocking out power to thousands.

What happened?

According to The Arizona Republic, the storm pushed into central Phoenix behind a massive dust plume that sharply reduced visibility in parts of Maricopa and Pinal counties. The National Weather Service warned drivers not to travel during dust storms, and conditions grew more hazardous as thunderstorms and flash-flood threats followed.

Then the rain hit. A gauge in central Phoenix logged 1.26 inches in about an hour, while totals across the metro area ranged from a few hundredths of an inch to more than an inch.

Long after the worst weather passed, disruptions were still unfolding. Arizona Public Service and Salt River Project said thousands of customers were without electricity overnight while crews worked to clear downed lines and other storm damage. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport briefly issued a ground stop before flights resumed once conditions improved.

Why does it matter?

Monsoon rain is essential in the desert, but more extreme and erratic weather can put lives and livelihoods at risk. Dust storms trigger crashes, flash floods can trap drivers on low-lying roads and in washes, and power outages can create serious problems for people who rely on refrigerated medication, air conditioning, or medical devices.

Outages like these can also strain household budgets and disrupt local businesses, echoing the kind of prolonged disruption some New Orleans homeowners have faced after hurricanes.

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What's being done?

Runoff continued to rise after the rain stopped, and officials warned motorists to use extra caution near underpasses, washes, and other flood-prone areas. Utility crews kept working to restore service through the morning of July 14, though outage numbers had fallen significantly from the night before.

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Phoenix received some badly needed rain, but the storm's damage showed how quickly monsoon season can turn dangerous.

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