Experts celebrate after passerby captures photo of elusive bird of prey: 'We just wanted to make sure it was OK'

Three workers local to Mountain Province, Philippines, were treated to a rare sight mid-April, when they came upon a juvenile Philippine hawk-eagle, Rappler reported.

At first, they were unsure of the bird's identity. Fearing for its welfare, they snapped a pic and posted it on Facebook, wondering if anyone could help identify it. Sure enough, it was the bird of prey.

Philippine hawk-eagles are classified as endangered, with Mountain Province sightings being especially rare, according to Rappler.

Linda Claire Inso-Pawid, chief of the Protected Area Management and Biodiversity Conservation Section of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Cordillera Administrative Region, told Rappler the rarity made this sighting all the more exciting.

"It means we still have healthy patches of forest that can support top predators," she explained.

According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, birds of prey are crucial to their ecosystems, keeping rodent populations in check. They're also what's known as an "indicator species." If birds of prey are thriving, that means there are plenty of rodents, which live off seeds and grains.

This bodes well for humans, too. Humans rely on biodiversity and a balanced ecosystem for a steady food supply. After all, rodents aren't the only mammals that eat grains.

So, this recent Philippine hawk-eagle sighting is great news for everyone (even the rodents). And it's not the only endangered species on an upward climb. Oregon's gray wolf population experienced a 15% increase in the past year, while the UK cleared out vegetation to make healthy living spaces for endangered reptiles and amphibians.

Yes, more work must be done to preserve the world's endangered species. However, with the help of concerned citizens like Sally Pongawi, one of the workers who spotted the hawk-eagle, they just might make it. "We just wanted to make sure it was OK," she told Rappler.

