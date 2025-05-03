PhD candidate opens up about incredible journey researching dangerous conditions around the world: 'I can never quite put them out of my mind'

"I think the fires are following me."

As a climate researcher who has even advised the Biden administration on transitioning to clean energy, PhD candidate Garima Raheja has had an incredible opportunity to make a global impact when it comes to the climate and reducing pollution.

Throughout her life, Raheja has seen the effects of human-caused pollution firsthand, as she told the Columbia Climate School.

"I grew up in New Delhi, India, which is one of the most polluted cities in the world, and then moved to California, where the wildfires became a daily part of our lives, and now I live in New York which turned orange last summer, so I think the fires are following me and I can never quite put them out of my mind," she said.

"Living in California, I was inspired by the technology of Silicon Valley, and wanted to do impactful technological science that mitigated the worst effects of climate change on the most vulnerable populations."

Raheja's work in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Columbia University and the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory involves machine learning methods for measuring air pollution, with a focus on marginalized communities, which tend to be exposed to more pollution.

She is also hard at work on ways to transition our energy grid from dirty energy based on fuels like coal, gas, and oil to non-polluting alternatives such as solar power and wind generation.

That's vital, because the air pollution our civilization produces is a deadly problem. Not only does it directly cause health issues up to and including premature death, but it leads to the overheating of the planet, with all the damaging effects that follow — including rising sea levels, increasingly extreme weather events, and biodiversity loss.

Raheja isn't alone in seeking solutions. When asked about other women in science who inspire her, Raheja named several, including a mentor.

"I'm inspired by Colleen Rosales at OpenAQ, who is a great mentor and supporter, and a fantastic collaborator!" she told the Columbia Climate School. "I have been lucky enough to work with Colleen on a number of projects and I am always motivated by her thoughtful and insightful contributions to her work."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.