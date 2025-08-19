Scientists discover concerning threat to human health lurking in fish — here's what they found

People could be unknowingly exposing themselves and their families.

The Delaware River Basin Commission just released the second year of findings from its PFAS Monitoring Project — and what it discovered is deeply concerning.

What's happening?

Recent testing by the DRBC found multiple PFAS compounds in rivers, streams, and fish tissue across eastern Pennsylvania. Some levels were high enough to raise concerns for both aquatic life and public health — especially for people who eat locally caught fish.

PFAS, sometimes called "forever chemicals," are widely used in products like waterproof clothing and food packaging, and they're known to linger in the environment and the body. This marks the second year in a row these chemicals have shown up in the region's waterways.

Why are these findings concerning?

What makes PFAS especially troubling is how they show up in everyday life — and how hard they are to avoid. They can sneak into our systems through the water we drink or the fish we eat, and over time, they've been connected to serious health risks, including issues with the liver, hormones, and even cancer.

In this case, people who fish or boat in the region — or rely on these water sources — could be unknowingly exposing themselves and their families. And because these chemicals build up in the body over time, even low-level exposure adds up.

This isn't the first time scientists have found toxic chemicals in fish or water systems. Similar PFAS-related discoveries have surfaced in Michigan, Maine, and North Carolina — all pointing to how widespread the issue is and the need for stronger protections.

What's being done about PFAS in water?

The DRBC plans to continue monitoring and sharing results with partner agencies. Meanwhile, efforts at the federal level are picking up.

The Environmental Protection Agency recently finalized the first-ever national drinking water standards for six types of PFAS, requiring utilities to test for and reduce contamination. Pennsylvania has also set state-level limits for PFOA and other compounds in drinking water, according to the Environmental Council of the States.

At home, people can help by avoiding products that commonly contain PFAS — like nonstick pans, stain-resistant carpets, and water-repellent gear. Choosing PFAS-free brands, checking product labels, and supporting companies that are phasing these chemicals out all add up to reduce exposure.

